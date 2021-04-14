Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Grows By 150.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.00. ASM International has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $323.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Get ASM International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.