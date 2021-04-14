Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 204.8%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.