Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 204.8%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.
Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
