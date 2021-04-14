Short Interest in Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Drops By 56.1%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 473.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BADFF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Daylighting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

BADFF remained flat at $$32.97 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Badger Daylighting has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $36.28.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.