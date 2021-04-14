Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Rises By 143.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,760,000 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the March 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,087,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

