Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 63.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRTX stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,572,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
