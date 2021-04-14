Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 63.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRTX stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,572,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,012,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

