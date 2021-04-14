Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 57.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

