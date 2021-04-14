Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 57.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $17.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.