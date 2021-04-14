Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Increases By 181.6%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BHKLY stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

