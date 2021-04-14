Short Interest in BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Expands By 150.0%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BR Malls Participações stock remained flat at $$3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. BR Malls Participações has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

