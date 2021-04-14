Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 148.1%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,083,800 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,604.8 days.
Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $$3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
