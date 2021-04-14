Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Increases By 148.1%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,083,800 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,604.8 days.

Shares of BDWBF stock remained flat at $$3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.