Short Interest in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Grows By 160.5%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFII opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

