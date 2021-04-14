Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 54.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.

CRGGF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

