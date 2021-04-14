Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Rises By 153.0%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

