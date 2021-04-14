Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Declines By 66.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CZBS traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 7,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Citizens Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

