Short Interest in CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Decreases By 59.3%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. 194,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,309. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

