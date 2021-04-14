Short Interest in Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Decreases By 66.7%

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNIG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 12,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.42. Corning Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

