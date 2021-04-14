Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 57.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned about 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

