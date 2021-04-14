Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 151.9%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,346. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

