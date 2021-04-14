Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Expands By 151.9%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,346. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.