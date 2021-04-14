Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Expands By 153.6%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the March 15th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

