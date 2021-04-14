Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Expands By 167.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

FAAR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

