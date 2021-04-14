Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 183.3%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$2.25 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEGYF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the following segments: Oil, Miran/Bina Bawi, and Exploration. The Oil segment consists of the exploring fields on the Tawke PSC and the Taq Taq PSC. The MBB segment comprises of the oil and gas upstream and midstream activity on the Miran PSC and the Bina Bawi PSC.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.