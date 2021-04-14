Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Increases By 217.9%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter.

