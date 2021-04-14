Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Decreases By 67.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 85,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 67,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

