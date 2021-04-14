Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Declines By 55.2%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,844,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 6,352,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

HMSNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 93,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,973. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

