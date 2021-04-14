Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rises By 215.8%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 215.8% from the March 15th total of 870,700 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

