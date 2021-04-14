Short Interest in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Rises By 138.5%

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HVBC remained flat at $$19.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. HV Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.