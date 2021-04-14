Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Rises By 135.6%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the March 15th total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Impac Mortgage news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 in the last 90 days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 55,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23).

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

