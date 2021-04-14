Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 58.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 81,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,374. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
