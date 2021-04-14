Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declines By 52.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,050. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

