Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Expands By 150.0%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.