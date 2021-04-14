Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Drops By 59.7%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.