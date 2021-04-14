Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Expands By 150.0%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 82,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,531. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

