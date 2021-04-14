Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Decreases By 67.9%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Luminex Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 56,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.81.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
