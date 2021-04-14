Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Decreases By 67.9%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luminex Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 56,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.81.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.