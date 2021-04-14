Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 66.7%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Magellan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

