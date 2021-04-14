Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 66.7%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Magellan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.66.
About Magellan Gold
