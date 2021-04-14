Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Grows By 210.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MJDLF opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

