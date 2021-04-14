Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 80.6%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 5,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.08. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

