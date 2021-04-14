Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Decreases By 66.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDXF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MEDXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 12,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,347. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

