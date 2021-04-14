Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 80.4%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$15.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

