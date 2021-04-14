Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Declines By 60.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 1,005,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Moncler has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

