Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Declines By 65.8%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSRXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.50.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRXF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.