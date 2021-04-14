Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 66.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5,547.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NEA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 325,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.