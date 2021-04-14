Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Drops By 65.4%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,383 shares of company stock valued at $872,770. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a PE ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

