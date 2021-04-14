Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Increases By 209.1%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ORXGF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.
About Orca Energy Group
