Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Increases By 209.1%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of ORXGF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

