Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 60.7%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OriginClear stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.