Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Declines By 60.6%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$3.07 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.
