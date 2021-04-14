Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Declines By 60.6%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$3.07 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.