Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 58.1%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 4.36% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 372,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,127. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

