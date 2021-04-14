Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Expands By 209.1%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATI. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

PATI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

