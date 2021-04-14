Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Declines By 62.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.5 days.

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$13.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

