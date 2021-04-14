Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rises By 156.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

