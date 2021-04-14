Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Expands By 200.0%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $412,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,324 shares of company stock worth $838,416. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.