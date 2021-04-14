Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declines By 55.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

NYSE GHY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 123,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

